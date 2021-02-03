DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $14.55 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $16.62 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars.

