DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $73,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $639,570 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $842.12 million, a PE ratio of -146.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

