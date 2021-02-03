DNotes (NOTE) Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $6,600.56 and $26,253.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

