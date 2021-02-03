Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Up 6.1%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.38. 2,718,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,848,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

