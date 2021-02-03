DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -203.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

