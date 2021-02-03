Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

DLTR stock opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

