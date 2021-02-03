Donu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Donu has a total market capitalization of $183,889.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Donu has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. One Donu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00309844 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00031693 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Donu Profile

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling Donu

Donu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

