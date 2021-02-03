Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 385% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $248,169.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 385% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.