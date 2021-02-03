Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,694.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

