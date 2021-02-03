Dragon Coins Trading Down 27.4% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $192.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

DRG is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars.

