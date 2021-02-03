DREP (DREP) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.78 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $41.07 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

