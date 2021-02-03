Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.64

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 4439701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of C$333.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

