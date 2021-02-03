Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report sales of $498.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.00 million. Dropbox reported sales of $446.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $28,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 959,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after buying an additional 936,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

