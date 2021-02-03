Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 17,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.