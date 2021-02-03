DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.10. 11,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.