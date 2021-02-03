DubaiCoin Price Reaches $0.18 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $784,014.88 and approximately $14,292.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003803 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.