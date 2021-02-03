Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Up 6.4%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.05. 306,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 234,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Duluth alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duluth by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.