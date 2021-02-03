Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

