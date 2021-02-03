Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 1.22% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

SVAC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.