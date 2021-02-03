Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

