Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 289,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

