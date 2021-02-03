Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,136 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $376.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $399.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.44.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

