Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 8,968 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of KRC opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.