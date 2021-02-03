Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

SGMS stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

