Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.