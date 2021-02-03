Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,843,000. AJO LP raised its position in DaVita by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DaVita by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 164,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

