Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Aflac by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

