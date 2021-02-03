Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.43 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $165.61 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

