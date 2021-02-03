Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.53 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

