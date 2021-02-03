Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

