Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.