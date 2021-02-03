Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

