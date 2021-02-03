Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:AMN opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
AMN Healthcare Services Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
