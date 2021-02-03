Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.29.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

