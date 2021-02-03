Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

