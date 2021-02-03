Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 567.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

