Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

