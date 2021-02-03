Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $18.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 217.52%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

