Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.86% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.

TWCT stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

