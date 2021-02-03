Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,998,000. Sib LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,090,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

