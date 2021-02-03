Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,642 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

