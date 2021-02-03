Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

