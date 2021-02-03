Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Herc worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

