Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,341 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REG stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.60, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

