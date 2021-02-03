Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,040 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

