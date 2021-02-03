Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,912 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $59,944,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 635,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

