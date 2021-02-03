Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

