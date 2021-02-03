Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.