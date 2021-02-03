DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Up 15.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price was up 15.7% during trading on Wednesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. DURECT traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 5,301,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 1,554,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get DURECT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 476.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.