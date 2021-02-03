DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Position Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 76.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 40,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 11,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

