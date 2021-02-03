DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.16

DX (Group) plc (DX.L) (LON:DX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and traded as high as $37.80. DX (Group) plc (DX.L) shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 2,377,837 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £193.90 million and a PE ratio of -112.67.

In other news, insider Russell Black purchased 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($13,032.40).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

